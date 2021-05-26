newsbreak-logo
Elgin FFA says ‘thanks for the check CVA!’

By Lynell Morgan
elginreview.com
 3 days ago

On the last day of school, the Elgin Chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) saw their coffers grow with a check presentation. Jesse Schindler, representing Central Valley Ag, presented Elgin FFA with a check for just over $1,000 dollars as part of the Hometown Choice program. In this program, CVA committed to donate $1 for every gallon purchased of select fungicide product to the school of choice by the purchaser. The funds provided are intended to support local schools, boost teacher impact and expand learning through enrichment programs.

