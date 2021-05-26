Cancel
America’s Cardroom Issues ICM Payouts, Bonus Tickets for Cancelled PKOSS Events

By Haley Hintze
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Cardroom has announced that it will issue a combination of payouts and bonus tourney tickets to players impacted by ongoing technical issues during the site’s Progressive Knockout Online Super Series. Three of the final PKOSS events that began on Sunday and were scheduled for Day 2 play on Monday were first frozen, then ultimately canceled when the ongoing tech issues couldn’t be resolved quickly.

