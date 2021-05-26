America’s Cardroom Issues ICM Payouts, Bonus Tickets for Cancelled PKOSS Events

The online auction element of the event will continue as scheduled and runs through Friday, June 4The Estacada Chamber of Commerce Spring Gala has been canceled, though the online auction will continue. Initially scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at Estacada First Baptist Church, Chamber leaders opted to cancel this year's in-person gala because of a lack of ticket sales. Those interested can bid on online auction items here. The auction will run through Friday, June 4. Established in 2017, the Spring Gala is the annual fundraiser for the Estacada Chamber of Commerce and typically raises about $5,000 each year. {loadposition sub-article-01}