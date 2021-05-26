Cancel
Disneyland Resort Theme Parks to Welcome Back Guests from Outside California Beginning June 15; Plus, Theme Park Reservation Window Expands, Allowing More Time to Plan Your Visit

By Kelsey Lynch
ABC News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince we began our phased reopening of Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park on April 30, guests have experienced countless magical moments back at the Happiest Place on Earth. From waving hello to beloved Disney characters, to lots of laughter on favorite attractions and enjoying themed treats all around the resort – magic is definitely here at the Disneyland Resort!

disneyparks.disney.go.com
