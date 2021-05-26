Disneyland Resort Theme Parks to Welcome Back Guests from Outside California Beginning June 15; Plus, Theme Park Reservation Window Expands, Allowing More Time to Plan Your Visit

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.