WILMINGTON, N.C., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With some employer surveys reporting that almost half of the companies polled plan to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, question arise regarding compliance with anti-discrimination laws like the ADA and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA). In addition, businesses must adhere to stipulations outlined by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as well as in HIPAA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which protects employees from religious discrimination. The waters ahead for businesses that need assurances to reopen and return to work safely are murky and potentially dangerous. While it is legal for companies to mandate vaccines, the law requires reasonable accommodations for employees who cannot receive the vaccine. Businesses need a vetted process for implementing a comprehensive vaccination and waiver identification system that meets regulatory compliance.