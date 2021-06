Some may think that being a globally known supermodel does a thing or two to your ego. But an inflated ego is not something that supermodel Cindy Crawford is familiar with. Despite all of her success and fame, the model and mom of two has remained very level-headed and humble. She didn't even like the term "supermodel" at first. In fact, on this week's episode of Ladies First with Laura Brown, she says she thought it was "ridiculous." She partly attributes her humility to imposter syndrome — she didn't really believe she belonged in the room.