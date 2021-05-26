newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawson, MO

Local Lawson road to close Tuesday, June 1 for asphalt overlay

By Nick Sadowski
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWSON, Mo. — If you are driving near Lawson next week, watch out for local road work. The city says North Raum from D Highway to the Raum Bridge will be closed Tuesday, June 1 from 8-4 a.m. This project is for asphalt overlay. Local traffic only is allowed but...

www.kmzu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawson, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Asphalt Overlay#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Ray County, MOKMZU

Recording inside Commission Office on the Ray County Commission agenda for Monday meeting

RICHMOND, Mo. — The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Monday. Topics of discussion are the Christian Road Bridge condemnation letter, finalizing the decision of whether or not to record in the Commission Office and discussions with officeholders, employees, vendors and the general public. Voting will happen as needed. The Commission also reserves the right to enter into closed session, as needed, without advanced notice. The meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, May 17, in the Commissioner’s Office.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Ray County, MOKMZU

Boil order lifted in Ray County Friday

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Boil Advisory in Ray County that was issued Wednesday, May 12, has been canceled. Public Water Supply District #2 released the information Friday afternoon. Residents in the area are no longer required to boil water before consumption.
Clay County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Ray The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ray County, MODaily News

State begins auditing Ray County

RICHMOND– The state is auditing Ray County offices. “We start the audit on Monday,” state Audit Manager Julie Moulden told the County Commission last week. “We plan to do audit and field work just…
Ray County, MOKMZU

Boil order issued for parts of Ray County

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — PWSD #2 of Ray County is issuing a boil advisory for customers west and east of Highway Y who has lost water or experienced low pressure. This boil advisory is remaining in effect until further notice. Residents are urged to boil water for a few minutes before consumption.
Ray County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Two Excelsior Springs Residents Arrested with Meth in Ray County

Two residents of Excelsior Springs were arrested in Ray County in possession of methamphetamines. At around a quarter until midnight Thursday night, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported the two arrests. The first arrest was of 35-year-old Amanda D. Boone with charges of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession...
Ray County, MOKMZU

Ray County Commission to meet in regular session Monday

RICHMOND, Mo. — The Ray County Commission has planned a regular session meeting for Monday. Commissioners will discuss Murphy Tractor with Ben Aldrich and talk about placing recording devices in the Commission Room. At 10 a.m., road maintenance will be talked over between the Commission and Road & Bridge Supervisor Elvis Silkwood and a Green Hills representative. The Missouri Care Act will also be discussed as needed. The meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the Commissioner’s Office.
Caldwell County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Ray The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in west central Missouri Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Western Ray County in west central Missouri Southwestern Caldwell County in north central Missouri Northern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1154 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Smithville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, Kearney, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Gower, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Orrick and Trimble. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 47. Interstate 35 in Kansas near mile marker 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 435 between mile markers 40 and 62. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ray County, MOKMZU

Ray County Commission to meet Tuesday

RICHMOND, Mo. — The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Tuesday. Some topics of discussion are the Ray County Treasurer Melissa Holloway, reviewing the Cares Act packet for the Ray County Board of Service with the Commission and Director, John Hartman, the Henrietta bridge will be discussed, and the commission will enter into closed session before adjourning. The meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, in the Commissioner’s Office.
Missouri StatePosted by
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for May 3, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 39-year-old Quincy L. Conley of Sedalia at 9:19 a.m. Sunday in Ray County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Conley was taken to the Ray County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Dontale J. Grant...