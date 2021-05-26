Local Lawson road to close Tuesday, June 1 for asphalt overlay

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Ray The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in west central Missouri Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Western Ray County in west central Missouri Southwestern Caldwell County in north central Missouri Northern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1154 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Smithville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, Kearney, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Gower, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Orrick and Trimble. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 47. Interstate 35 in Kansas near mile marker 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 435 between mile markers 40 and 62. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH