On Saturday, October 9, the Vandalia Boys Golf team won just the 2nd “Team” State Championship in Vandal Athletics history and the first ever golf team state title by placing 1st in the IHSA 1A State Golf Tournament by one stroke over 2nd Place Winnetka North Shore Country Day. Senior Chase Laack placed 2nd as an Individual while Sophomore Conner McCall placed 4th as an Individual. Laack and McCall along with Seniors Dylan Halford and Jacob Schaal and Sophomore Jonah Beesley shot a 616 for the tournament which they qualified for after tying for 2nd Place at the McLeansboro 1A Sectional and being Champions of the Alton Marquette 1A Regional. Their postseason accomplishments came after the team completed a perfect 19-0 regular season.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO