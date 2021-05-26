Virtue Poker Makes Crypto Transfers Easy, Integrates FunFair Wallet
Virtue Poker, the cryptocurrency gaming site backed by Phil Ivey, has reached another important milestone in its quest to make decentralized betting part of the mainstream. The site, which is five years in the making, has chosen the FunFair Wallet as its primary payment partner. Integrating the Ethereum wallet into its platform allows Virtue Poker users to create and manage their digital storage space without leaving the site.www.cardschat.com