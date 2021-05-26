Virtue Poker Makes Crypto Transfers Easy, Integrates FunFair Wallet

OKEx, the main world crypto trade and derivatives buying and selling platform has taken an enormous step in making it simpler for its customers to commerce Ethereum primarily based belongings by integrating with one of the fastest-growing Ethereum Layer-2 scaling options. With the most recent growth, OKEx has grow to be one of the primary exchanges to combine with Polygon which is able to allow a faster and extra cost-efficient expertise whereas conducting transactions between the platform and Polygon PoS Network.