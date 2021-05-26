Cancel
Public Hearing for proposed Zoning Code Update

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Green Island will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion – Legnard Curtin Post No. 927, 35 Cohoes Avenue, Green Island. The purpose of the public hearing is to present an update to our Zoning Code. The new...

