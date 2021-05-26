newsbreak-logo
Former Madigan chief of staff indicted

Cover picture for the articleA federal grand jury has indicted Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to former House Speaker Michael Madigan, on perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges. The feds say Mapes, 66, was granted immunity March 24 to testify before a grand jury in connection with the feds' bribery investigation of ComEd. Mapes testified March 31 and is alleged to have made false statements about a consultant's relationship with Madigan from 2017 to 2019.

