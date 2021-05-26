newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Airfare deals to book this Memorial Day weekend for summer, fall travel

By Lori A May, Special to the Seattle PI
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelers eager to return to the skies found a series of extra low fares over this recent winter season. Heading into spring, the thrill of finding last-minute airfare deals may seem to be over, at least for now, but low fares for leisure travel destinations are indeed possible to find. This Memorial Day weekend, for example, shows a number of hot deals on one-way and roundtrip fares for travel dates this August through November.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#San Francisco#International Airfare#Travel Deals#Cheap Airfare#Free Travel#Next Level Care#Delta#Sunseekers#Sea#Last Minute Airfare Deals#Autumn Travel Southwest#Travel Dates#Fare Deals#Summer Guests#Fall#Roundtrip Fares#Promotional Fares#Sample One Way Fares#Flights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
Travel
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

The Best (and Worst) Times to Travel for Memorial Day Weekend

Taking a road trip this Memorial Day weekend? Expect a lot of company out there on the highway. AAA Travel has released their annual forecast for Memorial Day weekend traffic, and they are predicting a “significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel” for the long weekend. An...
Travelpursuitist.com

Celebrity Cruises to be first cruise line to sail out of the US on June 26

MIAMI (May 26, 2021) – “Someday is here.” That was the one-line tweet Celebrity Cruises CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo used to announce the news today that on Saturday, June 26, the exquisite Celebrity Edge will be the first cruise ship to sail from US waters in more than a year. Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female Captain, will have the honor of leading the fleet – and the industry – back into operation.
Hawaii Statenewsverses.com

Holland America Line’s 2022-2023 Cruises Seize the Spirits of Mexico and Hawaii

WHY IT RATES: Holland America’s five- to 18-day departures from San Diego, California will sail visitors to certainly one of two distinctive tropical locations through the 2022-23 season (or mix each!). The ‘Mexican Riviera’ itinerary calls on the famend ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas; whereas ‘Circle Hawaii’ cruises will take passengers to expertise the delights of Lahaina, Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kona, Hawaii and Ensenada, Mexico. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Affiliate Author.
Travelnewsverses.com

NCLH Units Subsequent Section of Cruising for NCL, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. — the guardian firm of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises — introduced the subsequent part of its deliberate resumption of cruising with 15 extra ships this fall and winter. Norwegian Cruise Line introduced plans for eight extra ships starting fall...
TravelTravelPulse

Easily Experience Jamaica With New Flights From Miami To Montego Bay

WHY IT RATES: New Frontier Airlines flights from Miami to Montego Bay will increase accessibility to the iconic Caribbean island from the U.S., its largest tourism market, just in time for a summer in which pent-up travel demand is expected to explode. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer. Due to...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Spirit Airlines Is Launching New Daily Flights to Cancun

More new flights are coming to the Mexican Caribbean hotspot of Cancun, Caribbean Journal has learned. Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines has announced plans to launch another new route to Cancun, with daily flights out of St Louis Lambert International Airport. “St. Louis travelers know how to spot a good value,...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Road Tripping This Summer: What You Should Know

Road trips have once again become the American pastime. In recognition of National Road Trip Day (May 28), we’re giving our readers a deep dive into everything you should know about road tripping this summer. A recent Priceline survey conducted in April found that nine in ten Americans have taken...
Lifestylesecretflying.com

The Baltics to San Juan, Puerto Rico from only €322 roundtrip (Oct-Feb dates)

Cheap flights from the Baltics to San Juan, Puerto Rico from only €322 roundtrip with Lufthansa and United Airlines. Availability from October 2021 to February 2022 (excluding Christmas/New Year) Example dates:. Vilnius – San Juan: €322-€324. Tallinn – San Juan: €323. – More dates are available between €324 and €325...
Lifestyledaviecountyblog.com

RiverPark at Cooleemee Falls Reopens for Memorial Day Weekend

The wait is over! RiverPark at Cooleemee Falls, known locally as the Bullhole, will reopen this Friday, May 28th, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend!. Last June, the RiverPark executive committee made the difficult decision to close the park after an unprecedented number of visitors resulted in multiple public safety issues including the inability of first responders to quickly access the park.
Travelgoodmorningamerica.com

Planning on traveling this summer? Shop some of our favorite luggage

Sign up for our newsletter to get GMA delivered to your inbox every morning!. As more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, travel is increasing around the country. Whether you're hitting the road or catching a flight this summer, you want to have the best bag by your side. "I am...
Travelsolotravelerworld.com

Solo Travel Destination: Expedition Cruise to Antarctica

I am pleased to present a new Solo Travel Destination Post from Jen, a member of the Solo Travel Society on Facebook. Jen is from the United States, and submitted the following report about her cruise to Antarctica. Because Jen's photos didn't fit our format, I reached out to Adventure...
LifestyleThrillist

American Airlines Has Round-Trip Flights Under $199 for Memorial Day

If you're looking for a last-minute trip this month, you may be in luck. Editor’s Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

SEA Airport ‘Back to Busy’ as Holiday Kicks off Summer Travel Memorial Day Weekend expects largest numbers since pandemic began.

More than 100,000 passengers per day are projected to travel through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) during the peak of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. Travelers need to prepare for company and continue following health and safety precautions during travel. Masks are still required as federal mask mandates continue for transportation...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Route Analysis: Los Angeles-Belize

Belize will be served by Alaska Airlines from Los Angeles and Seattle, beginning in November. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has revealed further details about its planned service to Belize, which will become the fourth foreign country it flies to, joining Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. The airline said earlier this month...