What the Dining Options Will Look Like for Sea-Tac’s Big North Satellite Revamp
With COVID cases decreasing and traveling starting to pick up more across the U.S. (along with airfare), this week marked a major step for Sea-Tac International Airport. The facility started to roll out its long-in-the-works North Satellite phase 2 project to passengers with two new gates ahead of Memorial Day weekend. By the end of June, there will be ten more gates open, along with a new area called Marketplace at N, which will include a stage for live performances, an art installation, and a variety of new dining and retail options.www.msn.com