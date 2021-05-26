What the Dining Options Will Look Like for Sea-Tac’s Big North Satellite Revamp

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. It’s been 447 days since I last saw my 92-year-old dad in Florida. He has been living in a senior center close to my sister in South Florida and to say that COVID-19 has been challenging for him is an understatement. My dad can’t see or hear well so he can’t read, which is his first love, or watch TV and really understand what’s going on. The senior center closed the dining hall, where my dad would eat two meals a day with his friends, for a year. He couldn’t have visitors, though my sister would stop by and talk to him from his window and drop food off. And of course, I have called him multiple times a day, every day, so he could speak with his grandkids to pass the time.