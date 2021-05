A handful of the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol crew trekked to Osborn Avenue in Holgate on a sunny, windy day last week for a cleanup on bayfront land the municipality owns across from its new marine education field station building, which was constructed as per Mayor Joseph Mancini’s vision of a “modern fisherman’s shack,” said Angela Andersen, township sustainability coordinator, as she stood on the structure’s large, handicapped-accessible deck.