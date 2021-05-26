Dr. Squatch Is The Soap Every Guy Needs This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This idea comes from our friend Olivia Kanaley Inman. Natural and versatile, liquid castile soap is a wonderful homekeeping staple that can be used, once diluted, in everything from all-purpose cleaner to laundry detergent. Simply put, if you're keen on keeping a minimalist cleaning cabinet, it's a great option to have on hand. This mixture combines unscented castile soap with moisturizing sweet almond oil, so it's gentle on the skin and perfect for the frequently reached-for soap pump next to the kitchen sink. Raw honey lends a sweet scent alongside herbal eucalyptus notes.