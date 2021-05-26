Dr. Squatch Is The Soap Every Guy Needs This Summer

A perfect day at the beach doesn't just depend on the weather: The behavior of the people around you can be the difference between a restful vacation and a stressful day out, especially as increasing numbers of travelers opt for local trips that don't require international flights. "Our beaches are going to be more crowded than ever, and I think it's really important that we mind our beach etiquette when we go," says Thomas P. Farley of Mister Manners. "We all need a break and we go to the beach to relax, not to become further stressed out." Ahead, several beach etiquette principles to remember the next time you head out for a day near the seashore.