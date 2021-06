The Nevada baseball team continued its winning ways after a 12-2 victory over San Jose State in seven innings on Sunday to close the regular season. With Sunday’s win the Wolf Pack earned its 15th consecutive victory in Mountain West play and its fourth consecutive conference series sweep. Nevada finished the regular season with a 25-18 overall record and a 22-9 mark in league action. The Wolf Pack clinched its third Mountain West title on Friday and will now head to NCAA Regionals later this week for the first time since 2000.