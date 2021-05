Welcome to your new home - an end unit, light filled townhouse on three levels. Walk along the recently installed flagstone pathway to your front door, or drive right into your two car garage, then enter into this light filled foyer, where you may sit and relax for a few minutes before taking the stairs to the first level. There is a half bath and utility/storage on the entry level as well as a walk out to the covered brick patio. On the upper level one, you will find an open floor plan with lots of windows both in the family room, breakfast room, living room and dining room. The cozy breakfast area has french doors which open to the first of two covered decks overlooking the back yard. There are hardwood floors throughout all three levels of this well maintained townhome. Finally, walk up to the upper level two and the tranquility of your private owner's suite awaits, again with a walk out to the upper level deck. There are two additional bedrooms at the front, laundry and family bath on this level. This home has been so lovingly maintained, that you simply have to just move in and enjoy your new home and the amenities offered by the surrounding areas.