Two Oakland High School Students Receive Positive Opportunity in Agriculture Education
Two Oakland High School students in Murfreesboro were selected to participate in special agriculture programs at the local, state and regional levels. 11th Grader Marley Poole is headed into the 12th grade this coming August. Poole was recently selected to participate in the Tennessee Governor's School for Agricultural Sciences at UT Martin. The program is a four week college experience for high school juniors and seniors.www.wgnsradio.com