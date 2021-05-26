America in Wind War with Sleeping Giant; T-Storms Are Only Hope for Thirsty Tadpoles
Fighting windmills is seemingly a long-held tradition. Just ask that other hallucinatory Don, namely Don Quixote. Relating to our turbulent turbine/windmill times, I'd like to take a swing at being Sancho Panza, Don Q's faithful servant. Sancho knew that windmills, his boss's adversaries, were not monstrous giants. But, hey, work was hard to come by back then. Besides, being a vassal to a total nutcase was oft times epicly hilarious.