Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

America in Wind War with Sleeping Giant; T-Storms Are Only Hope for Thirsty Tadpoles

By JAY MANN
thesandpaper.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFighting windmills is seemingly a long-held tradition. Just ask that other hallucinatory Don, namely Don Quixote. Relating to our turbulent turbine/windmill times, I’d like to take a swing at being Sancho Panza, Don Q’s faithful servant. Sancho knew that windmills, his boss’s adversaries, were not monstrous giants. But, hey, work was hard to come by back then. Besides, being a vassal to a total nutcase was oft times epicly hilarious.

www.thesandpaper.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Wind Farm#Offshore Wind#Wind Turbines#The White House#The Biden Administration#Americans#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

America's flawed war strategies

For a nation that prides itself on having the most formidable military in the world, the following is an embarrassing paradox. The last real war the U.S. won, World War II, was more than three-quarters of a century ago. How could that be?. The answer is highly relevant to today’s...
Montana Statetsln.com

Blame it on the wind: Montana ranchers and farmers deal with storm aftermath

Cori Schultz remembered hearing the roaring wind around her Bloomfield, Montana farmhouse the evening of June 10. What she didn’t hear was the 92-year-old barn collapsing. “The storm started around 9 p.m. and by 10 the barn was on the ground,” Schultz remembers. “People asked if I heard the barn go down. I didn’t, but I did see a tree that was sideways and everything was swirling.”
Societymumsnet.com

Only 21 lesbian bars remain in America

I found this staggering. Interesting article (albeit very cis-this and cis-that). It makes comparisons of lesbian vs gay men earnings, as well as the push to now have bars that include the whole rainbow. But the thought of just 21 spaces like this for lesbian women makes me feel a...
Sciencearcamax.com

The last – and only –foreign scientist in the Wuhan lab speaks out

Danielle Anderson was working in what has become the world’s most notorious laboratory just weeks before the first known cases of COVID-19 emerged in central China. Yet, the Australian virologist still wonders what she missed. An expert in bat-borne viruses, Anderson is the only foreign scientist to have undertaken research...
World War II19fortyfive.com

6,600 Rounds Per Minute: The M61A2 Vulcan Cannon Is A Pure Battlefield Beast

It isn’t possible with the human eye to see a bullet as it leaves the muzzle of a gun, but in the case of the General Dynamics M61A2 20mm rotary cannon, it isn’t just a single bullet that can’t be seen but literally hundreds each second! With a rate of fire that exceeds 6,600 rounds per minute that is more than 100 rounds leaving the barrels each and every second.
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Disturbance off Georgia trekking toward U.S.; tropical wave moving west off Africa

Forecasters are tracking two storm systems in the Atlantic, and one has the potential to reach the southeastern U.S. by late Monday, forecasters said. An area of low pressure, located about 600 miles east-southeast of Georgia on Sunday morning, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It is forecast to move west, and then west-northwest on Monday at around 15 mph.
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Unvaccinated: The implications of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Most British Columbians are rolling up their sleeves and lining up to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the pursuit of a two-dose summer, but Michael is determined not to be one of them. The 25-year-old East Vancouver man knows COVID is very real: He is afraid to get the virus,...
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy’s Biggest Fear: Chinese Warships Armed with Railguns

Last month the United States Navy scaled back its efforts and could end efforts to develop and electromagnetic railgun (EMRG), a weapon that wouldn’t be out of place in a futuristic science fiction movie or video game. To date the U.S. Navy has spent some $500 in RYD efforts. The Navy’s EMRG project was first conceived in 2003.
Colorado Statetexasbreaking.com

Delta Variant Is Spreading Like Wildfire Across Colorado

Infections from a hazardous new coronavirus variant, Delta, are on the rise in Colorado, prompting health experts to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated. The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 variation, was found in Colorado in late April. It is believed to have originated in India. It has expanded to account for an approximated 40% of all new infections in Colorado by the first week of this month – a time frame of around six weeks.
Colorado Statesentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Colorado vaccine lottery didn’t move the needles into arms, mandates and passports will

Well, so much for the $5 million carrot in Colorado’s fight against the pandemic. Time for the big stick. Colorado was one of a handful of states last month that jumped on the vaccine lottery idea, spending a whopping $5 million on the hopes that a far-less-than one-in-a-million chance in winning a million bucks would motivate vax-i-nots to inoculate against COVID-19.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...
Worldfreenews.live

The carrier of the Russian Doomsday weapon went to sea for the first time

The nuclear submarine Belgorod of Project 09852, which is to become the carrier of the Poseidon nuclear torpedoes, called the Doomsday weapon in the British press, has entered factory sea trials in the White Sea for the first time, a source in the shipbuilding industry told. According to the source,...
Marketstechstartups.com

New study of deleted gene sequences confirms coronavirus did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market; Report finds NIH worked with Chinese scientist to delete sequencing data

Contrary to popular narratives we’ve been fed for over a year by our public health officials and China, it turns out the virus that causes COVID-19 did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market, a new study of deleted gene sequences from the virus’ earliest days confirms the report. The...