Unable to attend the Stafford Township Council meeting on April 13, I watched the proceedings on Channel 22. I was particularly distressed when it came to the public portion of the meeting. It soon became apparent to me that people in the audience had been coached by others to decry the expense of bonding to build a new library, saying public safety would be neglected as a result by not instead hiring seven more police officers. I believe some facts need to be brought up to illuminate the library vs. police argument.