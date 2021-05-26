Cancel
Violent Crimes

‘We’re Living In A Nightmare’: Matthew Zadok Williams’ Family Maintain Cops Acted Negligently After Additional Footage Released

By Charise Frazier
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Following the release of additional bodycam footage showing the last moments of Matthew Zadok Williams, a 35-year-old Georgia man who was fatally shot by police on April 12, his family is again refuting claims that officers acted lawfully in the moments leading up to and following his death.

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B!

