‘We’re Living In A Nightmare’: Matthew Zadok Williams’ Family Maintain Cops Acted Negligently After Additional Footage Released

Police have released dramatic body-cam footage showing the final moments of a mass shooting the left nine co-workers dead at a San Jose railyard last week. The video, posted late Tuesday by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, shows officers sweeping the building while shots are still being fired at the Valley Transportation Authority yard. The cops obtain a keycard from a terrified VTA worker, then they clear the building room by room with their guns raised. Several shots can be heard ringing out before the team reaches a door with a small window on it. One officer looks through and tells his colleagues “I’ve got somebody down” inside. The team then bursts in and one shouts “Let me see your hands!” before they discover a man slumped in a chair with a gun in his hand. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said the gunman, 57-year-old VTA worker Samuel Cassidy, shot himself in the chin then in the head.