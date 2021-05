COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man from Puerto Rico on multiple charges after a vehicle stop for impairment. Just after 7:30 p.m. May 22, police were dispatched at 7:31 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Summit Street in Arkansas City for a report of a stolen beer, according to a media release. The suspect was reported to be driving a silver car bearing a Minnesota license plate.