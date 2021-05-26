Coronado City Council Discusses Proposed Budget; Reauthorizes Tourism Improvement District Assessments
The May 18, 2021 City Council meeting began with a report from Interim City Manager Mark Ochenduszco. He has met with the Fourth of July Committee and is planning for full city staff support for the holiday events, including the parade. He reiterated that the San Diego County Public Health Department will provide further guidance on June 15 and plans could adjust after that announcement.