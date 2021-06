While there have not been many athletic events this season due to pandemic restrictions, the Minarets Football team worked to make every game count. This year, Minarets Football ended the season with a record of 0 and 4, but they are looking forward to the next season and to what is to come in the future. Junior Jacob Wheeler states, “I am very excited about what is to come in the 2021-2022 football season. It will be my senior year, and I am very excited to hopefully have a better outcome of the season.”