Gmail now lets you save images directly to Google Photos

The Gmail app is better than ever with Google Chat, a tab that brings together chat and email in one seamless experience. And if you feel like you’re missing out on something happening elsewhere online, catch up with friends in a room for real-time conversation. Now, instead of choosing between Google Chat and Gmail, you can check them both at once. Just add your favorite friends to a chat room, and feel free to slip away from work and keep the party going.”We are so excited to announce that we have finally upgraded all free accounts. If you have an old account, it helps you organize your life in a more efficient manner. Starting today, you can have all of your work chat communication with co-workers or teams in one place – right in Gmail. Your chats and updates will be there, either in Chat or Rooms tabs. And your emails aren’t going anywhere, they’ll still be in your inbox as always.” Said the officials while announcing the updates and new features.