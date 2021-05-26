Passing The Plate

Coronado is the birthplace of Naval Aviation, and as a community we reflect on this historical legacy with pride. We also remember the fighter pilots who were shot down during the Vietnam War (1954-1973) and spent years imprisoned under horrible conditions. Lesser known are the wives of those captured Naval Aviators, who, against all odds, started a movement at the dining room table of Coronado Navy spouse Sybil Stockdale, whose aviator husband, James Stockdale, was among those held prisoner. From those small beginnings, The League of Wives was born and would eventually have an international impact, facilitating the release of 591 prisoners of war. The League also was instrumental in connecting POW and MIA wives across the country to champion the cause of all members of our armed forces held prisoner or missing in action.