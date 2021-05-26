Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

DNA Learning Center provides hands-on science at home

cshl.edu
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February 2020 construction began on the DNA Learning Center NYC in Brooklyn, NY. Hosted by the New York City College of Technology (City Tech), the 17,500 square-foot space will provide easy access to students and teachers throughout New York City. This project builds on the success of Harlem DNA Lab, established in 2008, to extend the DNA Learning Center’s (DNALC) services to underrepresented minorities and disadvantaged students in New York City. The Brooklyn center will also be the Genomics Hub of the InnovATEBIO National Biotechnology Education Center, funded by the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program to support biotechnician training at two-year colleges. Under this program, the DNALC will provide course-based undergraduate research experiences (CUREs) and help launch a two-year biotech program at City Tech.

www.cshl.edu
#Science And Technology#Dna Barcoding#Science Center#Education Technology#Tech Lab#Dna Learning Center#Harlem Dna Lab#The Dna Learning Center#Dnalc#Biotechnician#City Tech#Rna#Nih#Pinkerton Foundations#Nsf#Genomics Hub#Remote Learning#Lab Field Trips#Virtual Instruction#College Students
