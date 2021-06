A surprise twist during a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under prompted one of the eliminated queens to sound off on Twitter about what she saw as a step backwards for diversity. RuPaul’s Drag Race may have won top honors at MTV’s Reality TV Awards, but there are many fans and former contestants who have noticed a disturbing trend in the fandom and way the show is produced. Coco Jumbo is one such queen who decided to throw a little shade at the franchise for the choices it has made.