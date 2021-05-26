Cancel
John Cena Reportedly Has Backstage Heat With WWE

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena recently got a lot of people talking after he referred to Taiwan as a company while promoting Fast & Furious 9, and the 16 time WWE World Champion later posted a video of him apologizing to the people of China in Mandarin. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, John Cena’s apology is not going over well in WWE.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
Person
Bray Wyatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Live Video#World Champion#Fast Furious 9#Mat Men#Heat#Firefly#July#Free Time#Company#Taiwan
