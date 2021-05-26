newsbreak-logo
Kanye West Said To Have Famous Supermodel Rebound Amid Kim Kardashian Split

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the middle of a divorce after six years of marriage, but it looks like the G.O.O.D. Music founder has already moved on. According to OK Magazine, Ye is “secretly dating” Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, the mother of actor Bradley Cooper’s child. The rumor...

hiphopdx.com
