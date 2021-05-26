newsbreak-logo
NFI releases new list detailing the top 10 seafood species Americans consume most

savingseafood.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 — American consumers ate 19.2 pounds of seafood per capita in 2019, an increase of 0.2 pounds over 2018’s figures, according to National Fisheries Institute (NFI) calculations based off of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) latest “Fisheries of the United States” report. For its report...

