Francine Niyonsaba runs 5,000m debut, finishes just off Olympic standard in 15:12.08

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra is expected to participate in some top-class events in Sweden.© AFP. Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to return to international competition after more than a year as he heads to Europe on Monday for training and tournaments that will prepare him well for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The Commonwealth and Asian Games champion has not taken part in any international event after qualifying for the Tokyo Games in March last year in South Africa. He will first travel to France for a training stint and then reach Sweden. “Granted visa to travel to France. I am very happy that I am getting a chance to compete in international competitions before #Tokyo2020,” tweeted the 23-year-old who broke his own national record with a throw of 88.07m in Patiala in the Indian GP 3 in March.