Francine Niyonsaba runs 5,000m debut, finishes just off Olympic standard in 15:12.08

By Ben Snider-McGrath
runningmagazine.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld and Olympic 800m silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi raced a 5,000m in Spain on May 22, and she finished with a national record of 15:12.08. Niyonsaba’s result was just off the Olympic standard of 15:10.00, and it was her first official race over 5,000m. Like South Africa’s Caster Semenya, Niyonsaba is an athlete with DSD (differences of sexual development), and a 2019 World Athletics ruling prevents her from competing in any events from 400m up to the mile.

