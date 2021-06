Patrick Bembrick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and neighbor. He was a gifted craftsman, an artist, a storyteller and a hardworking provider. He and his loved ones also suffered from Pat’s lifelong struggle with the twin diseases of depression and alcohol addiction. When Pat died unexpectedly in April 2021, he finally found the freedom from addiction that he was never able to achieve in his lifetime. His wife Rebecca, and daughter Vanessa, remember how Pat’s addiction robbed their home of peace, and gradually took from them the man they loved as husband and father.