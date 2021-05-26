Game 45 lineups: Reds at Nats
Right-hander Joe Ross has been one of two pitchers this season for the Nationals. He either gets through five innings or so, giving his team a chance to win, or gets shelled. It’s those rough patches that have inflated Ross’ ERA to its current 5.72 entering tonight’s game against the Reds. Take away two disastrous outings - when he allowed 10 runs in 4 1/3 innings at home to the Cardinals on April 19 and when he yielded eight runs in four innings to the Diamondbacks in Phoenix on May 15 - and Ross has a 2.03 ERA in six starts.www.masnsports.com