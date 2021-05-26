Game 45 lineups: Reds at Nats

The Washington Nationals have another series with the Atlanta Braves. The first time they faced each other in 2021, the game ended on a Juan Soto walk-off single in a slugfest. Now we wait for the news on Soto as to if the team will allow him to be activated for tonight’s game. We do know that Joe Ross is scheduled to start this game after the Nats gave him a few more rest days between starts. The Nats did not have a game yesterday and woke up to find themselves in sole possession of first place for the first time in the regular season since May 30 of 2018.