Violent Crimes

Sexual Harassment Conviction Underscores NOAA Fisheries Observer Safety Commitment

savingseafood.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 — A message from Acting NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Paul Doremus broke down how a recent conviction involving the sexual harassment of a federal fishery observer shows the agency’s commitment to observer safety. Doremus noted that on May 3, Galen Burrell, a commercial fishing deckhand was sentenced...

www.savingseafood.org
State
North Carolina State
Public Safety
Violent Crimes
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

NOAA Fisheries seeks predictive analytics and dedicated staff for SIMP

May 25, 2021 — NOAA Fisheries has published a report on the implementation of the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) and detailed how the initiative to deter illegal and unregulated seafood products from entering the country can be fine-tuned in the years ahead. Among the possibilities is the use of...
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

National Fisheries Institute Statement on NOAA’s Report on Implementation of the Seafood Import Monitoring Program

The National Fisheries Institute opposes any illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. We appreciate NOAA’s focus on ridding the globe of pirate fishing. We are pleased that today’s report on the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) highlights the fact that, “the majority of SIMP audits do not identify noncompliance,” and that of non-conformances “only a small number rise to the level that they warrant enforcement action.” NFI looks forward to working with NOAA to improve any information discrepancies found in entry filings.
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

NOAA Fisheries Reminder: Update your Fish Online Account by June 1

To increase your online security, NOAA Fisheries’ GARFO is changing the way that vessel owners and operators login to Fish Online. By June 1, vessel owners must create a Fish Online user account and vessel operators will also need to create an account to report electronically using a GARFO Fish Online app and to view their previously submitted eVTRs.
mvariety.com

NOAA Fisheries and USFWS to host virtual meetings

(Press Release) — NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service have extended the public comment period for the draft management plan and environmental assessment for the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument. The comment period will be open for an additional 60 calendar days, to close on or about...
