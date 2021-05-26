newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

StarKist to move headquarters from Pittsburgh to Virginia

 3 days ago

May 26, 2021 — StarKist Co. has announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Pittsburgh to Virginia next year. StarKist, known for cartoon mascot Charlie the Tuna, said in a statement that the headquarters on Pittsburgh's North Shore will close at the end of March 2022 "but the company will maintain a presence in the region." The new headquarters will be in Virginia in the Washington D.C. area, StarKist said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
