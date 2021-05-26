Opinion: Science should prevail over politics for public health

To the editor — After four years of pre-medical education at Dartmouth College, four years of medical education at Cornell University Medical College, and five years of medical training at the University of Washington, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California, San Diego, I came to practice in Yakima as a board-certified internist and rheumatologist only to see politicians and a single non-board-certified physician interfere with the function of the Yakima County Board of Health during the greatest public health crisis in 100 years. Their approach to mask mandates and vaccination reveals a dangerous and potentially lethal bias.