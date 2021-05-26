newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House: Intelligence agencies will 'redouble' efforts to determine origins of Covid

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Biden would be calling on intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts on identifying the origins on Covid-19 and report back with their findings in 90 days.

www.nbcnews.com
NBC News

NBC News

160K+
Followers
23K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intelligence Agencies#On Intelligence#Press Secretary#President Biden#Covid#Origins#Deputy#Reporters#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID-19 origin

President Joe Biden is ordering U.S. intelligence officials to "redouble" efforts to investigate the origins of COVID-19, after a new report sparked questions about whether the virus could have originated in a Wuhan, China lab accident. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to discuss.
Congress & CourtsWIBC.com

Braun’s Bill Requiring Report From White House On COVID Origins Passes Senate

WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a bill that would require the Biden administration to pull back the curtain on what was discovered in the U.S’s investigations into the origins of COVID-19. The week The Wall Street Journal reported that three Chinese scientists at the Wuhan virology lab fell ill with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 as early as November of 2019.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Biden Says He Told Intel Agencies to ‘Redouble’ Efforts to Investigate Wuhan Lab

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was asking the intelligence community to “redouble” efforts to investigate the origins of Covid-19. In a statement, Biden said the intelligence community had “coalesced around two likely scenarios” related to the conception of the virus. One scenario involves the idea that it emerged through unintentional human contact with an infected animal, while the second involves an accidental leak from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Quoting from a report he received from intelligence officials last month, Biden said, “While two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter — each with low or moderate confidence — the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Announces His Bill Requiring Biden Administration to Declassify Intelligence Related to Origin of Covid Passes Senate Unanimously

May 27, 2021 - Today, the United States Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) bill to require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origins of the Covid pandemic. The bill is cosponsored by Senator...
Public HealthCNN

China counters Biden's Covid origins lab probe ... by calling for a US lab probe

Hong Kong (CNN) — US President Joe Biden's call for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus feels like déjà vu in Beijing. Just over a year ago, when Covid-19 infections were rising in the US, former President Donald Trump started to promote a then-fringe theory that the virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first detected. Beijing reacted angrily to the claim, accusing Trump of trying to scapegoat China for his own failure to contain the outbreak domestically.
U.S. Politicsweisradio.com

Untapped US intelligence to be probed for clues to COVID-19 origin

(WASHINGTON) — After assessing the intelligence and raw data before them, it became apparent to Biden and his top officials that a large cache of information had yet to be fully analyzed — officials told ABC News — potential evidence that could hold clues to the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 3.5 million people. The existence of unexamined intelligence was first reported by the New York Times.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

White House vaccine diplomacy push confronts logistical, diplomatic hurdles

WASHINGTON — The White House commitment to ship millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines abroad has generated diplomatic and logistical challenges for administration officials to untangle as more countries seek U.S. assistance to overcome dire vaccine shortages. Since President Joe Biden announced this month that 80 million shots would be...
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden asks intel community to 'redouble' efforts probing COVID-19 origins | Democrats announce plan to begin crafting public option insurance bill | Lawsuit challenges Arkansas abortion ban

Welcome to Wednesday’s Overnight Health Care. We have good news for the “pandemic pets.”. A vast majority of households that adopted a dog or a cat since March 2020 still have their pets, and 87 percent of owners say they are not considering rehoming their pet in the next three months, according to a survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

'The American people deserve to know': US Senate passes bill forcing Biden administration to declassify intelligence on origins of the coronavirus

The United States Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence about the origins of the coronavirus. The bill, put forward by Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, passed by unanimous consent - meaning that none of...