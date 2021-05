Riot and Spotify have been partnered together since last August. This year they're bringing a brand new podcast for everything League of Legends Esports. A majority of the esports world is based on Twitch, but over the years the audio audience has grown. On top of that, League of Legends is no stranger to the music industry. K/DA has over two million active monthly users. Riot and Spotify’s latest LoL podcast, Rift Reaction is hosted by Travis Gafford and Emily Rand. Every week they break down the biggest stories, cover all of the latest esports events, and even allow fans to weigh in with interactive polls.