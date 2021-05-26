newsbreak-logo
LEGO Just Announced A New Pride Month-Themed 'Everyone Is Awesome' Set

By Joe Anderton
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO has announced a new Pride Month-themed set titled 'Everyone is Awesome', a spin on the insanely catchy song from The LEGO Movie. Releasing on June 1, the first day of the officially-recognized Pride Month, the set features the modern incarnation of the LGBTQ+ flag that includes stripes for transgender people and people color. The figures are designed to not have a specific gender, except for the purple figure which is meant to represent drag queens.

