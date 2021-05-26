newsbreak-logo
Bernard, IA

Three Rescued From Bernard Fire

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Bernard, IA) — Three people — including two children were rescued from a burning building in Bernard early this (Wednesday) morning. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says the three people were trapped in a second-floor apartment of the building that houses the Painted House Saloon on the first floor. All three were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

