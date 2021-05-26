newsbreak-logo
Immunity to COVID May Persist for Years, Scientists Find

By Leah Groth
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the start of the pandemic, researchers have been attempting to determine how long COVID-19 immunity lasts. While it has been clear that reinfection is possible, they have also been hoping to understand the potential severity of a second or third infection. Two new studies published this week hope to answer all of the questions surrounding COVID-19 immunity. Read on to find out how long immunity lasts after COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And it's Still Messing With You.

New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Immunity to the Coronavirus May Last Years, New Research Shows

Two new studies show that immunity to the coronavirus may last for years and grows stronger after vaccinations, The New York Times reports. The key findings of the studies suggest that people who have contracted the virus and have been vaccinated will likely not need a booster shot. However, those who have received their jabs but have never tested positive for the virus may still need a booster. Both studies examined people who had been infected with the coronavirus about a year ago, and one of the studies found that certain cells will store the genetic information of the virus in bone marrow until it is needed to fight against infection. The other study, which is still under review, suggests that the aforementioned memory B cells grow stronger for at least another 12 months after initial infection.