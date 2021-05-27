Cancel
UNC’s first class of seniors with intellectual disabilities graduated this May

By Morgan McKenzie
The Tribune
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaige Gray was just like any other student at the University of Northern Colorado, she was learning how to be independent, choosing a major and working on-campus. But as she wrapped up her senior year, she also became one of the first seniors with intellectual disabilities to get her degree from UNC. And she wasn’t the only one.

