UNC’s first class of seniors with intellectual disabilities graduated this May

ALLIANCE – Dressed in black caps and gray T-shirts, 10 cadets marched into McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex at the University of Mount Union. © Paige Bennett Cadets from Buckeye Girls State’s 2021 patrol class take their oath of office during their graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Forming two single-file lines, the girls walked toward the front of the gym, chanting in unison. Load Error “Buckeye State Patrol! Together one and all!” they shouted. More: Buckeye Girls State brings donations to the Alliance Community Pantry More: Gov. DeWine discusses pandemic response at Buckeye Girls State Buckeye Girls State’s 2021 patrol class graduated on Thursday. It was the 40th class to graduate from the program, which is a partnership between Buckeye Girls State and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Spearheaded by the American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio, Buckeye State Girls is a weeklong event that teaches high school girls between their junior…