Pandemic Brings Opportunity for Faith Groups to Grow Closer in India

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(International Christian Concern) – While India and the greater parts of South Asia are in the throes of COVID-19, some bright spots in the deeply religiously-divided country have emerged as points of hope. Houses of worship, including churches, are welcoming people from various faith backgrounds as they transform into COVID-19 treatment centers. As such, the pandemic has, in some sense, cultivated an opportunity for deeper brotherhood within India.

