A Southwest Airlines flight attendant allegedly lost two teeth after a passenger assault, and it illustrates a growing trend of unruly behavior on flights

By gkay@businessinsider.com (Grace Kay)
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines said a passenger was verbally and physically abusive toward a flight attendant on Sunday. A flight-attendants union says 477 incidents have occured on Southwest Airlines' flights. The Federal Aviation Administration warned instances of unruly behavior on flights are increasing. See more stories on Insider's business page. A flight...

www.msn.com
