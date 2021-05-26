newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

UK estate with more acreage than Central Park hits the market for $25M

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA magnificent seven-bedroom country home with a sprawling New Forest estate is on the market for £18million ($25M) after going up for sale for the first time in 400 years. The Newhouse Estate, just outside the village of Redlynch, south of Salisbury in Wiltshire, boasts 900 acres of farmland, parkland, woods and extensive lawned gardens, which when combined is larger than New York's Central Park, or more than two times the size of London 's Hyde Park.

