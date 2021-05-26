UK estate with more acreage than Central Park hits the market for $25M

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful Single Story with 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great and quite cul-de-sac neighborhood. The kitchen and master bathroom have been fully remodeled and a recently replaced AC and a Tankless Water Heater. Recently replaced roof. The house features beautiful vaulted celling and a very open living room flooded with natural light. Inside Washer/Dryer hookup. The house also has a big back yard perfect for family gatherings and Summer BBQs. Excellent location, walking distance to Disneyland, Downtown Disney, Energy Field Park and shopping areas. Detached 2 Car Garage and a long driveway, perfect for Boat/RV. House is Vacant and Ready for you to move in. Come see it today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christopher Gibson, Grand Avenue Realty & Lending at 714-925-2020</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home has to MSN upgrades to mention all. Remodeled kitchen granite counter tops, undercabinet lighting. Upgraded cabinets with quite close. Viking stove, GE Profike refrigerator and dishwasher, newer furnace and a/c, remodeled bathrooms, closets are all upgraded with closet organizers, whole house water purifier and softener system, newer carpet and paint, this home is move in ready with a drive through carport and Tuff Shed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cathy Thomas, Century 21 Discovery at 714-626-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Yorba Linda's Finest. This stunning single story home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is a true master with a very modern bathroom. This home presents with a remarkable floorplan. The kitchen has been nicely updated with granite countertops, tile floor, and ample cabinets. The kitchen is conveniently located to allow easy access to the separate dining room or to a large den/living area. There is a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace which allows for great entertaining. The direct access from the den area to the spectacular backyard, over 10,000 square feet; allows for inside/outside living space. This home has it all; copper plumbing, central air, forced heat, 2 car attached garage, and covered patio. The curb appeal shows true pride of ownership with a manicured lawn, brickwork, and mature trees and shrubs. As mentioned this home sits on a 10,000 square foot lot with tons of options, pool, possible horse and other. This gorgeous home is conveniently located near transportation, schools, shopping and more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dominick Archuleta, Archuleta Realty at 562-335-1997</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Location, Luxury, & Lifestyle at it's finest! Welcome to your stunning new home, located on a family cul-de-sac, in the highly sought after Moffett Tract! Situated on a large corner lot with oversized RV Access, this 4 bed, 2 bath, single level home has been completely re-imagined from the "studs-in" with high-end features and amenities at every turn! As you approach the home, you immediately notice the unbeatable location, BRAND NEW ROOF, and large RV access, big enough for a diesel pusher, boat, or other toys. Make your way through the dutch-door entry and you are greeted by vaulted ceilings, and a completely remodeled living room with a custom shiplap fireplace. The dual pane windows even feature automated window coverings! Once in the kitchen, you are stunned by the real masterpiece of the home, the custom built kitchen with expansive panoramic sliding glass doors that lead you to your private back yard. The kitchen features commercial grade, built in, VIKING appliances, quartz counters, and custom shaker cabinetry. Stroll into your backyard and note the tranquility of the tropical space, and large patio for friends and entertaining. The backyard also features a custom detached shed with electrical and lighting. The entire home has been completely upgraded with a 200 amp electrical panel and new plumbing with a 100 year warranty, making this a true "studs-in" remodel. Additional amazing features of the home include a custom remodeled guest bathroom, new AC & furnace, skylights, new windows, custom concrete floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, etc. etc. If it couldn't get any better, you are walking distance, or a short bike ride, to the beach, parks, restaurants, Downtown HB, Pacific City, Moffett Elementary, Sowers Middle, & Edison High Schools. Welcome Home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jamie Pirritano, The L3 at 714-444-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>