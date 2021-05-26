newsbreak-logo
E.l.f. Posts 9th Quarter of Sales Growth, Aided by Stimulus Shopping

By Allison Collins
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE.l.f. Beauty has posted its ninth consecutive quarter of sales growth, despite the coronavirus pandemic. E.l.f. chief executive officer Tarang Amin said the company saw spikes during the quarter that he attributes to stimulus spending. “Certainly the quarter was aided by stimulus, this last round of stimulus I think was by far the biggest from a consumer spending standpoint. We saw some weeks where we were up over 100 percent,” Amin said.

