An illustrated guide to Korean barbecue

Andrew Zimmern has conquered the world of weird foods no one ever wants to eat, but who also revel in the thought of others consuming these oddities. The celebrity chef who often appears as a guest judge on "Chopped" is pretty adventurous and inventive in his approach to culinary mastery. Zimmern is both resourceful and a fan of the waste-not want-not philosophy, doing everything from utilizing olive oil from his favorite jarred artichoke hearts to make tasty salad dressing to encouraging his fans to save the fat from their country ham to cook in. Zimmern is constantly sharing tips and tricks to make cooking easier and, dare we say, better for the average home cook who may not know how to stop their artichokes from turning brown or that Irish Whisky can up their bread pudding game.