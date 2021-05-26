Cancel
Twisp, WA

Valley Life — Twisp

By Sarah Schrock
Methow Valley News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Centers for Disease Control, the pandemic is officially in decline in the United States, thanks to the swift administration of the vaccines to over 60% of the adult population. As a result, fewer deaths are occurring, which is also positive. Liberty Bell High School will be vaccinating the newly approved age group 12-15 year-olds, beginning Wednesday (May 26), further reducing the susceptibility of spread in our community. If you have a family member in the 12-15 age group, you can register online via the school district website under their COVID information link.

methowvalleynews.com
