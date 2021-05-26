Valley Life — Twisp

According to Centers for Disease Control, the pandemic is officially in decline in the United States, thanks to the swift administration of the vaccines to over 60% of the adult population. As a result, fewer deaths are occurring, which is also positive. Liberty Bell High School will be vaccinating the newly approved age group 12-15 year-olds, beginning Wednesday (May 26), further reducing the susceptibility of spread in our community. If you have a family member in the 12-15 age group, you can register online via the school district website under their COVID information link.