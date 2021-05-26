Cancel
Yellowstone seeks info on woman shown too close to grizzlies

By Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are seeking information on a woman being charged by a grizzly in a video posted online. Park visitors are required to maintain a distance of 100 yards from bears in the park. The bear that bluff charged appeared to be a female with yearling cubs.

Animalsmybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Solo Hiker Injured By Grizzly Near Mammoth Hot Springs

The first human-grizzly incident of 2021 occurred within Yellowstone, as a man sustains serious but not life-threatening injuries from the bear. On the morning of Friday, May 28, 2021, a male, age 39, sustained injuries from a bear while hiking in Yellowstone. The incident occurred on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Spring, approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road.
AnimalsPosted by
K2 Radio

Watch a Huge Grizzly Bluff Charge a Ranger in Yellowstone

Drivers in Yellowstone National Park were just treated to a rather intense moment where a park ranger was charged by a grizzly who then responded with warning shots to discourage the bear. I've watched this video multiple times and I'm not 100% sure the grizzly was bluffing. It's not a...
Animalsnationalparkstraveler.org

Bear Attacks Hiker In Yellowstone National Park

A hiker in Yellowstone National Park was injured by a bear, possibly a grizzly, Friday morning while hiking the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs in the park. The 39-year-old man was about 1.5 miles from the trailhead when he saw two bears, which he thought were grizzlies. "One...
Animalscounty17.com

Hiker injured by bear in Yellowstone, first incident of 2021

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) A man was attacked Friday morning by a bear while hiking in Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials. Park officials said the unidentified 39-year-old man was attacked while hiking alone on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs. The incident occurred around 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road.
AnimalsStar-Tribune

Hiker suffers significant injuries in bear encounter at Yellowstone

A hiker suffered significant injuries Friday morning when he encountered a bear at Yellowstone National Park, park officials said. The 39-year-old man was hiking alone on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs when he encountered what he believed were two grizzlies, the park said in a press release.
AnimalsThe Spokesman-Review

Yellowstone ranger scares bear after bluff charge in dramatic video

BILLINGS – Dramatic online video of a large grizzly bear charging a Yellowstone National Park ranger on May 28 has been circulating online, gathering more than half a million views. The images show the ranger shouting and gesturing at people to move back and signaling cars to halt when the...
AnimalsCody Enterprise

Yellowstone National Park to begin grizzly captures again

As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.
AnimalsSheridan Media

Solo hiker injured by bear on Beaver Ponds Trail

On the morning of Friday, May 28, a male, age 39, sustained injuries from a bear while hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs. The incident occurred approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road. According to Yellowstone National Park, the male...
AnimalsPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Yellowstone Grizzly Mom Wants a Break But Cubs Won’t Let Her

If you're a mom, you know life isn't easy. The same goes for grizzlies as a new video share shows that it's hard to get some time to yourself when you have little ones. Yellowstone Wolf Tracker is one of the groups that does tours around the park which means they often encounter some fun wildlife moments. This would fall into that category as it shows a grizzly mom trying to get a good back scratch while her cubs just want to nurse.
AnimalsPosted by
97 Rock

VIDEO: Yellowstone Tourist Captures Grizzly Bear Traffic Jam

A recent video shared to YouTube by a couple of tourists at Yellowstone National Park shows something of a rare occurrence. Frightened Grizzly Bears running for their lives. Tourist videos taken at Yellowstone National Park are shared dozens if times throughout a typical year to sites such as YouTube. Unfortunately, the majority of them show just how ignorant people are when they come into close contact with wild animals. A video I recently came across shows a pair of tourists actually using their heads when they get within about 50 yards to two fleeing Grizzly Bears.
AnimalsIdaho State Journal

Video shows ranger bluff charged by grizzly at park bear jam

Just so you know, grizzly bears charge park rangers, too. Last week, a Yellowstone National Park ranger arrived at a bear jam between Norris Junction and Swan Lake Flat where people were behaving poorly, leaving their vehicles and crowding “dangerously close within 20 yards of a breeding pair of grizzly bears,” the park said in a statement.
Animalsoilcity.news

Yellowstone hiker injured in reported grizzly attack Friday morning

Yellowstone National Park officials have released preliminary information about a reported grizzly attack in the Mammoth Hot Springs area of the park. Yellowstone officials say that the attack happened during the mornign hours of Friday, May 28, 2021. A 39-year-old hiker is said to have sustained injuries from a bear while hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail.
Animalsexplorebigsky.com

Yellowstone pressing charges following bear encounter

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/26/21. If you’ve been to Yellowstone National Park, you’ve probably noticed the signage and educational brochures asking visitors to stay 25 yards away from all large animals—bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes—and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. On May 10, a video captured by another visitor caught a woman clearly disobeying these rules. As she approached the mother bear and her cubs in the Roaring Mountain area of the park, the mother bear appeared distressed and bluff charged the woman. The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman in order to press charges. She is described as in her mid-30s, with brown hair and wearing black clothing. If you have information that could help, you’re asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch: call/text: 888-653-0009; online: www.nps.gov/ISB; email: nps_isb@nps.gov.