I write this letter today in support of Tyra Boni for Carbon County Clerk of Courts. Not only do I know Tyra, but I have seen through her work currently in the Clerk’s office that she is dedicated to her job. She is a proven leader with integrity and transparency. The work she has been doing in the clerk’s office has been phenomenal, her updates to the County Commissioners of the state of her office prove that (which was published on March 30, 2021, on tnonline.com). There is no other person I’d dedicate my time, money and effort to. Don’t fix what isn’t broken. Re-elect Tyra Boni, and this is my support to her.